Left Menu

Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Karnataka provides training to farmers in beekeeping

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Karnataka's Kalaburagi provides training to farmers in beekeeping for them to earn extra income by selling bees and honey.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:19 IST
Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Karnataka provides training to farmers in beekeeping
Raju Tagali, Head of KVK, Kalaburagi speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Karnataka's Kalaburagi provides training to farmers in beekeeping for them to earn extra income by selling bees and honey. "We are providing training to agriculture families so that they can earn extra by selling the honey in the market and honey bee as well apart from taking the health benefits of the pure honey," said Raju Tagali, senior scientist and head of KVK, Kalaburagi while speaking to ANI.

He also said that these honey bees can be cultivated easily. For this one only has to arrange proper shedding, flowers, and water. With these things, one can get it cultivated easily anywhere including urban areas, rural areas, or kitchen gardens. The scientist also informed that apart from providing training to the farmers, KVK also cultivates honey bees for trade.

"We sell one box including the bees worth Rs 4,300 and honey worth Rs 400 per kilogram. Farmers can also purchase the honey bee box for cultivation and as the bees multiply they can also sell it ahead. This way they can make more money," Tagali said. The bee cultivation provided the opportunity to earn extra income as well as health benefits as pure honey can be used to cure several medical issues, the scientist added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday local time, following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair alon...

Voting begins for first phase of UP Panchayat polls

Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, commenced on Thursday in 18 districts. Polling, with ballot papers, began from 7 am and will go on till 6 pm with COVID-19 protocols in place. Vijay Kumar Mishra, Res...

TSMC's Q1 profit up 19%, beats market estimates

Taiwans TSMC posted a 19.4 rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by demand for high-end chips from people splurging on devices during COVID-19 and from Apple Incs new iPhone.Net profit for January-Ma...

Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

Cambodias leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning we will die unless we act responsibly. With the vaccination campaign still at an earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021