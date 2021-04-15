State govt should make people aware of when to take Remdesivir, says Gujarat HC

Gujarat High Court on Thursday, on a suo motu case on COVID19 situation in the state, said that the state government should make people aware of when to take Remdesivir injection. "You should make people aware about when to take Remdesivir injection," said Gujarat High Court.

The court further asked the state government if testing is being done in every town, taluka of Gujarat or not. Court further asked, "You say only 53 per cent of beds are occupied, so why there is so much noise about beds aren't being available in private and government hospitals."

We have requested manufacturers to increase the production of Remdesivir, submitted the Gujarat government before the High Court Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said that the suggestions we have given, were not followed and that's why the tsunami of COVID-19 cases have come. (ANI)

