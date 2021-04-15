Left Menu

Students in classes 5, 8, and 10 to be promoted without exams in Punjab: CM

Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that all Class 5, 8, and 10 students be promoted to the next class, without taking any examination.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that all Class 5, 8, and 10 students be promoted to the next class, without taking any examination. The Chief Minister took these decisions during a virtual COVID review meeting with top officials and medical experts.

Captain Amarinder said while the state had closed all educational institutions till April 30, bringing down the positivity in the 11-20 age group, relief was needed to be provided to school children going for exams. For the class 5 students, since exams of four out of five subjects have already been conducted, results may be declared by the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in respect of four subjects, ignoring the fifth subject. Results for classes 8 and 10 may be declared on the basis of Pre-Board examinations or the internal assessment of the respective schools, the Chief Minister directed the Education Department.

He also said that the decision on Class 12 PSEB exams, which have already been postponed, will be taken later, based on the emerging situation. The Chief Minister, who had earlier this week written to the Union Education Minister in this regard, expressed satisfaction at the Centre's decision to postpone Class 12 CBSE exams and cancellation of Class 10 CBSE exams in view of the pandemic.

Medical Education Minister OP Soni, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, DGP Dinkar Gupta were among those who attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

