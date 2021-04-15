Left Menu

5,086 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

As many 5,086 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many 5,086 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. According to the media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 nodal officer on Thursday evening, 35741 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Five deaths were reported in Chittoor district, two each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam districts and one each in Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna districts taking the death toll to 7,353.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,42,135. Out of the total positive cases, 31,710 are active. With 1,745 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reached 9,03,072. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over two lakh cases on Wednesday -- 2,00,739 new infections. (ANI)

