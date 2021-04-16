Left Menu

Canada's main opposition party switches climate change policy, backs carbon pricing

O'Toole said a Conservative government would meet Canada's international pledge to cut emissions 30% below 2005 levels by 2030, and match greenhouse gas reductions promised in the Liberal climate plan. "It's outrageous that O'Toole is now planning to hammer Canadians with higher fuel bills through his very own carbon tax," said Franco Terrazzano, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's Alberta director.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 04:39 IST
Canada's main opposition party switches climate change policy, backs carbon pricing

Canada's opposition Conservative Party on Thursday dropped its resistance to carbon pricing and adopted the fee on emissions and fuels as part of its own climate plan, a move that could put it at odds with some of its staunchest supporters. Climate change has proved a thorny issue for the Conservative Party under leader Erin O'Toole. Most Conservative delegates voted against recognizing climate change as a real threat at a policy convention last month.

"We will scrap (Liberal Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau's carbon tax on working Canadians," O'Toole said at that convention, noting however that the party "fought and lost two elections against a carbon tax." O'Toole said his own plan was better than the Liberal one. Carbon pricing imposes fees on the use of carbon-based fuels such as oil either through charges for emissions or by adding to the price of gasoline and other fuels.

Trudeau's national carbon price is due to ramp up to C$170 a ton by 2030, though 90% is returned to Canadian taxpayers through rebates. The Conservatives would cap prices at C$50 a ton for taxpayers, who would pay the levy into a government savings account and be able to use the money to make "green" purchases like bicycles. A number of provinces - including the energy heartland and Conservative Party bastion of Alberta - oppose carbon pricing, and challenged the government's scheme in the Supreme Court. Last month, the court upheld Trudeau's plan.

"Any new climate plan...must minimize the costs on Albertans and on our trade-exposed industries while at the same time, continuing to responsibly reduce emissions from Alberta," Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon said. O'Toole said a Conservative government would meet Canada's international pledge to cut emissions 30% below 2005 levels by 2030, and match greenhouse gas reductions promised in the Liberal climate plan.

"It's outrageous that O'Toole is now planning to hammer Canadians with higher fuel bills through his very own carbon tax," said Franco Terrazzano, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's Alberta director. Many Liberal insiders expect Trudeau to seek an election later this year. Trudeau's Liberals lead O'Toole's Conservatives 37% to 29%, according an Abacus Data poll published on Thursday. (Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa, editing by Steve Scherer, Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK makes cars and whisky key targets in push for India trade deal httpson.ft.com3a9sW3B - GE ...

ANALYSIS-India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world

After gifting and selling tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the worlds second-most populous country.India breached 200,000 daily infections for the first...

Biden, Suga poised to present united front on Taiwan as China steps up pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will present a united front on Taiwan, Chinas most sensitive territorial issue, in a summit meeting on Friday, according to a senior U.S. administration official.Biden and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Past peak Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021