Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for COVID-19

Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Badal has mild symptoms and she has quarantined herself at her home.

"Dear all, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest," tweeted Badal. India on Friday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2.17 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the country's total number of cases stands at 1,42,91,917 so far, including 15,69,743 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)