5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

PTI | Erode | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.

The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old girl of Sulure, Coimbatore district, was sleeping on a moving train when the policeman sexually harassed her.

The girl raised an alarm and her parents, along with co-passengers, got up and caught the head constable.

The incident happened on the night of September 1, 2018.

A case was registered against the policeman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the trial was on in the Mahila Court.

Beside imposing the fine, the court instructed the Tamil Nadu government to grant another Rs 50,000 to the girl as compensation.

