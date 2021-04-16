Light rainfall brings mercury down in Delhi

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain showers on Friday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite to the people of the national capital from the scorching heat. The light rains were accompanied by a dust storm at around 4 pm. A hailstorm is also expected, as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius in the morning and the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 39 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. (ANI)

