Left Menu

Delhi weekend curfew: Doctors, Journalist allowed to travel with proper ID; patients, vegetable vendors also exempted

As the national capital gears up to live under weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said police and Delhi government are issuing e-passes for the people who need to travel unavoidably.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:20 IST
Delhi weekend curfew: Doctors, Journalist allowed to travel with proper ID; patients, vegetable vendors also exempted
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the national capital gears up to live under weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said police and Delhi government are issuing e-passes for the people who need to travel unavoidably. The Delhi Police chief also informed that doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel without an e-pass on the basis of a valid identity card.

"If anyone has to go to a hospital in an emergency, it'll be considered. A doctor going to a hospital can go on the basis of an ID. If a vegetable seller is making sales and it can be seen then he'll be allowed even without a pass," said Shrivastava. "E-pass is needed for many things. Delhi Police and Delhi government are issuing e-passes. Journalists can move on basis of their IDs, they won't face any issue - except those whose IDs won't be proper. They won't be permitted and the same action will be taken as for anyone else," he added.

In view of the weekend curfew, the metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network, except for two bifurcations in the network -- Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, where metro services will be available after every 30 minutes. "In view of the curfew imposed by the government for the coming weekend for the containment of COVID-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on the weekend--on April 17 and April 18," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"In the two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network-- Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double i.e. services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections," it added. Meanwhile, mother dairy in a statement informed that its services will be available during the weekend curfew as they are part of essential items.

"Mother Dairy is part of essential services and we will be at your service without disruption on Sunday," said the FMCG company. The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim situation due to the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

As per DDMA, the latest guidelines issued on Thursday regarding weekend curfew, the National Zoological Park will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. The national capital reported 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths, and 13,014 recoveries on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Roma defender Smalling robbed by armed burglars - source

AS Roma defender Chris Smalling was robbed at gunpoint by burglars who broke into his home in Rome in the early hours of Friday, a source close to the matter said. Smallings wife, son, mother and another family member were also in the house...

Italy to ease COVID-19 curbs in many regions as of April 26, PM Draghi says

Italy will ease coronavirus restrictions in many areas as of April 26, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, slightly bringing forward the easing of restrictions originally set for the start of May.The government is taking a reasonabl...

Odisha suspends COVID-19 vaccination in urban areas of 10 districts during weekend shutdown

The Odisha government on Friday suspended COVID-19 vaccination in the urban areas of 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh during the weekend shutdown until further orders. However, the vaccination will continue uninterruptedly in Rural areas...

Tourism ministry signs MoU with Cleartrip, Ease My Trip

In its ongoing effort to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Cleartrip and Ease My Trip, it said on Friday.The MoU was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021