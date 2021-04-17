U.S. judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment, severs perjury charges

U.S. judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment, severs perjury chargesReuters | New York | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:58 IST
A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to dismiss an indictment accusing her of aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of young girls between 1994 and 1997.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan also granted Maxwell's motion to sever two perjury charges from the indictment for a separate trial.
