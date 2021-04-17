COVID-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remains under medical observation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was hospitalised on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19, continues to remain under medical observation, said hospital authorities. "All his vital parameters are being monitored as per protocol and he is receiving appropriate treatment. He is stable and cheerful," said the Manipal hospital.

This is the second time that the 78-year-old BJP leader has tested positive for coronavirus. In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members. In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose.

Karnataka reported 14,859 new COVID-19 cases, 4,031 discharges, and 78 deaths on Thursday as per the state health bulletin on Friday evening. With this, the total Covid tally of the state reached 11,24,509, including 1,07,315 active cases. (ANI)

