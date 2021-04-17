Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remains under medical observation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was hospitalised on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19, continues to remain under medical observation, said hospital authorities.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:28 IST
COVID-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remains under medical observation
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was hospitalised on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19, continues to remain under medical observation, said hospital authorities. "All his vital parameters are being monitored as per protocol and he is receiving appropriate treatment. He is stable and cheerful," said the Manipal hospital.

This is the second time that the 78-year-old BJP leader has tested positive for coronavirus. In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members. In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose.

Karnataka reported 14,859 new COVID-19 cases, 4,031 discharges, and 78 deaths on Thursday as per the state health bulletin on Friday evening. With this, the total Covid tally of the state reached 11,24,509, including 1,07,315 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates: Are typical horror spoofs making a comeback?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somali government troops face off with forces loyal to sacked police boss

Gunshots rang out late on Friday in Somalias capital Mogadishu, witnesses said, when government troops approached the home of the citys former police commander who was sacked for opposing a move by the president to extend his term.The stand...

Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

Irans state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant.Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified by Irans intelligence ministry,...

Soccer-MLS says Inter Miami violated budget rules to sign Matuidi

Major League Soccer MLS has said that Inter Miamis signing of French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi last year was not in compliance with their roster and budget rules and that the club could face sanctions.The side co-owned by ...

Motor racing-Verstappen quickest in final practice at Imola

Red Bulls Max Verstappen bounced back from a troubled opening day to set the fastest lap in final practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday. The Dutch 23-year-old lapped the circuit with a best time of one minute 14.95...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021