COVID-19: No direct entry to villages for Gujarat Kumbh visitors, RT-PCR mandatory, says CM Rupani

Devotees returning home to Gujarat from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will not be given direct entry to their villages, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday, adding that all returnees will have to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:37 IST
Saints at the Kumbh in Haridwar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Devotees returning home to Gujarat from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will not be given direct entry to their villages, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday, adding that all returnees will have to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19. "All devotees of Gujarat who went to the Kumbh Mela will not be given direct entry to their village on their return. All people will be undergo an RT-PCR test," Rupani said.

He further added that people found positive for COVID-19 will be kept in isolation for 14 days and orders for the same have been issued to all District Collectors. Amidst the ongoing festival in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday.

"30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17," Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha told ANI. Earlier on Saturday, Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas, announced the conclusion of the Kumbh on April 17 in light of the rising cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also informed that he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara to inquire about the health of the seers and requested him to keep the religious congregation symbolic due to the pandemic. "Two Shahi snans have taken place. I have requested that the Kumbh be kept symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will strengthen the fight against this crisis," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on. According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14.

Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30. (ANI)

