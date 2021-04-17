Left Menu

Over 25 lakh MT procured in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:13 IST
Over 25 lakh MT procured in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 25 lakh metric tonne of wheat has been procured so far in Punjab during the ongoing rabi marketing season, officials said on Saturday.

As much as 29.65 lakh MT of wheat has arrived so far in mandis across the state of which 25.61 LMT has been procured, they said.

Wheat purchase had started on April 10.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing wheat procurement operations and arrangements put in place to facilitate all stakeholders, Secretary Mandi Board and Director Food and Civil Supplies Ravi Bhagat pointed out that district Sangrur is leading in terms of wheat arrival where 4.76 LMT of crop had arrived in the mandis, followed by Patiala and Mansa with 3.87 LMT and 2.32 LMT respectively.

He said the targeted procurement of wheat in the state is 130 LMT during ongoing Rabi Marketing Season.

He also said 5.74 lakh passes have already been given to farmers through 'Arthiyas' (commission agents) by the Mandi Board and various market committees in view of the staggering movement of wheat due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.4 mln

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, April 17 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcar...

Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, on Saturday, informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. The Ra. One actor too...

Delhi Police COVID-19 helpline receives 1500 calls mostly related to curfews, e-passes

Delhi Police on Saturday said that it received 1,500 calls on its COVID-19 helpline number, most of the calls on queries related to the curfews and issue of e-passes. The police also said that it made Remdesivir available for some people an...

Mirabai creates world record in clean and jerk, bags bronze in Asian Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu made a splendid return to the weightlifting arena, setting a new world record in clean and jerk while also bettering her own national record en route winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championship here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021