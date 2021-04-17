Left Menu

COVID RT-PCR test compulsory for Kumbh Mela returnees to Odisha

The Odisha Government has made the COVID-19 RT-PCR test compulsory for people from the state who are participating in Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand before boarding train or flight to Odisha.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government has made the COVID-19 RT-PCR test compulsory for people from the state who are participating in Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand before boarding train or flight to Odisha. Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been shared with a list of persons who have registered with the Uttarakhand government for participating in Kumbh Mela by SRC, according to a release by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

The SRC has advised all collectors and Municipal Commissioners to contact all these persons and find out the location, travel plan and advise them to undergo RT-PCR test before boarding train or flight to Odisha. "All such persons must be personally tracked, their health condition monitored. All of them shall be directed to quarantine them for 14 days at home or in Cluster TMCs. They must be compulsorily RTPCR tested. If Covid like symptoms are noticed, they should be immediately attended to," read the release.

"ASHA and Anganwadi Workers must visit them regularly in-home or CTMCs and monitor their health conditions. All such persons have to be advised to voluntarily self isolate them and report to BDO/ Municipal/ NAC officers/ PHC/ CHC concerned about their condition," it said. "They shall further strictly comply with adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Collectors and Municipal Commissioners shall report to Health Department and SRC office on this issue on a daily basis," it added. (ANI)

