Retired K'taka Horticulture officer grafts over 20 varieties of mangoes on a tree

A Karnataka-based retired Horticulture Assistant Officer has grafted over 20 varieties of mangoes on a tree in Shivamogga. "I had a small space in front of my house. I planted a local variety of mango. I decided to graft one or two varieties to the plant, but in 16 years I grafted more than 20 varieties successfully. Baiganpalli, Mallika, Totapuri, Ratnagiri Alphonso, and many other varieties of the fruit", Srinivas told ANI on Sunday.

He further said that the horticulture department usually grafts one or two varieties, but he has grafted more than 20 varieties. "This concept is good for small spacious houses in smart cities like Shivamogga. Farmers should learn this method to get a good yield in small agricultural land. Unfortunately, the horticulture department is not showing interest," he added. (ANI)

