Islamic State claims responsibility for Saturday's attack at Iraq's oilfield

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on two wells at the Bay Hassan oilfield in northern Iraq, according to a statement published early on Monday by the militant group's Nasher news agency on Telegram.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry had said in a statement that the attack "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well".

