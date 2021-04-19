Hassle-free procurement experience for farmers topmost priority: Punjab CM
Asserting that the procurement process of crops is in full swing in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday said that smooth and hassle-free procurement experience for the state's farmers is his topmost priority.ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:59 IST
Asserting that the procurement process of crops is in full swing in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday said that smooth and hassle-free procurement experience for the state's farmers is his topmost priority. The Chief Minister also said that he has directed the DCs for daily review of purchase and resolve all local issues.
"With over 46.60 LMT of wheat already procured in first seven days, procurement process is in full swing. Have directed the DCs to daily review the purchase to resolve all local issues, if any. Smooth and hassle-free procurement experience for our farmers is my topmost priority," the Chief Minister tweeted. Wheat procurement was begun on April 10 in the state. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Government had given necessary instructions to adopt safety protocols strictly in all the grain markets of the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Punjab
- Captain
- Punjab Government
ALSO READ
SP founder member Bhagwati Singh passes away
Court directs police to re-investigate 2011 case related to purported phone conversation of Shanti Bhushan, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amar Singh
Amarinder Singh slams Centre for spreading rumours about Punjab farmers
Congress lost the plot, faces imminent defeat in Assam: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
No operational, intel failure, over 25-30 Naxals killed in Bijapur encounter: DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh