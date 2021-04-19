FTSE 100 rises on miners, industrials boost; midcaps hit record high

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday as heavyweight mining and industrial stocks gained, while shares of Melrose Industries jumped on a sale plan of its unit. The blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with shares of the British engineer gaining 0.3% after it agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business for 2.62 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) to Chicago-based Madison Industries.

Miners added 0.2% as they tracked higher metal prices. However, gains were capped as energy stocks declined more than 1% on lower crude prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2% to touch a record high. Johnson Matthey rose 0.9% after the chemicals company signed a long-term agreement with Russian metals producer Nornickel for the supply of nickel and cobalt to produce materials used to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

