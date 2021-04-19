Left Menu

Cabinet Secy to hold meeting with officials from 11 states, UTs on medical oxygen supply

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will convene a video conference with chief secretaries and senior officials from 11 states and Union Territories later on Monday over supplies of medical oxygen to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:26 IST
Cabinet Secy to hold meeting with officials from 11 states, UTs on medical oxygen supply
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will convene a video conference with chief secretaries and senior officials from 11 states and Union Territories later on Monday over supplies of medical oxygen to tackle the COVID-19 situation. Senior officials and Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi will be present at the meeting.

The video conference is scheduled to take place at 3 pm today. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting shortage in essential medical supplies.

India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769 as of Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, th...

BIF seeks reversal of hike in import duties on components, PCBAs; writes to DoT, finance ministry

Industry body Broadband India Forum BIF has approached the telecom department and the finance ministry seeking reversal of hike in import duties on components and PCBAs effected in recent Budget, saying the move will drive up the cost of ma...

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021