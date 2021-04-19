NTPC makes Bilhaur solar project commercially operational

State-owned NTPC on Monday said the 85 MW solar power project in Bilhaur in Uttar Pradesh is now fully commercially operational. The last leg of 15 MW capacity of the project was commissioned earlier this month. ''Consequent upon successful commissioning of last part capacity of 15 MW of 85 MW Bilhaur Solar PV Project at Bilhaur, UP, the unit is declared to be on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs. of April 8, 2021,'' a BSE filing said. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group is now 52400 MW and 65825 MW, respectively and the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51740 MW and 64505 MW in the same order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)