Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on official visit France

CAS will hold meetings and discussions with the senior military leadership of France and visit operational facilities and airbases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:10 IST
IAF and FASF also participated in the Ex Desert Flag hosted by UAE Air Force along with other friendly countries in March 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

Marking the continuity of growing bilateral defence cooperation with the French Air and Space Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) left for France today an official visit. The visit of CAS from 19-23 Apr will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces.

CAS will hold meetings and discussions with the senior military leadership of France and visit operational facilities and airbases. The visit comes after Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff, French Air and Space Force (FASF) visited India in February 2020.

The two Air Forces have seen significant operational interaction in the recent past. IAF and FASF engage in the bilateral air exercise series 'Garuda', as well as hop exercises, the last being Ex Desert Knight 21 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur in January 2021. IAF and FASF also participated in the Ex Desert Flag hosted by UAE Air Force along with other friendly countries in March 2021.

The visit of CAS will be a significant step in further enhancing mutual cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

