Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that an unidentified terrorist have been killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorist in Shopian district.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that an unidentified terrorist have been killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorist in Shopian district. "One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow" said Kashmir Zone Police.

An encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu Kashmir's Shopian district underway. Further details are awaited. ( ANI)

