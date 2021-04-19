Left Menu

MoU signed for maintenance, development of biodiversity park in Gurugram

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:26 IST
MoU signed for maintenance, development of biodiversity park in Gurugram

An agreement was signed between the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and Hero MotoCorp on Monday for the maintenance and development of a biodiversity park in Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar joined the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing function held in Gurugram through video conference.

The chief minister said cleanliness, environmental protection, water management and youth skilling are subjects which require attention today. Skill development of youth is a big concern among them, he said.

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh was also present during the function, an official statement said here.

According to the state government statement, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, while speaking on the occasion, said ''It is a matter of pride for us to be given the responsibility of maintaining this park''.

Earlier while chairing the meeting of Haryana State CSR Trust here, the chief minister also dedicated three projects developed from CSR funds to the public.

The three projects that Khattar dedicated to the public have been set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Under this, 368 solar lights and eight RO plants have been installed in four villages of Fatehabad district. A cost of Rs 1.59 crore has been incurred on this.

Two solar power plants, one 100 kW and one 22.5 kW, have been installed at Mewat Engineering College Nuh.

Apart from this, 310 youths of Nuh district have been trained in retail, sales, marketing and tailoring skills on which Rs 65 lakh have been spent, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...

U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the departments new climate hub, disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John ...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccers governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this seasons Champions League semi-fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021