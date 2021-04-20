Left Menu

Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:04 IST
Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the petition moved by the father of the child in a special sitting.

According to the order, the bench remarked that the pregnancy might remind the minor of the rape and it is not in the interest of society to have her undergo the trauma everyday. "It (the pregnancy) may even have the possibility of reminding the victim of the incident of rape. It is obviously not in the interest of society to have this young victim undergo the trauma of the incident of rape everyday in her life. The anguish that the pregnancy causes to her will be lifelong and she may have to live with the traumatic experience throughout her life," the bench said.

The girl, a survivor of sexual assault allegedly committed by her 14-year-old brother, was found to be pregnant after she went to a hospital complaining of stomach ache. Since the child's pregnancy was beyond the gestational age of 20-24 weeks, a Medical Board was constituted. The Board found that the termination would involve the risk of the foetus being born alive, the need for multiple inductions and surgical intervention if the induction failed. Subject to this risk, the termination could be allowed, the Board had submitted.

The Court further pointed out, "The termination of pregnancy was allowed if a Medical Board opined that continuing the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical and mental health or there is a substantial risk to the child after born." In the case of rape, the anguish on account of the pregnancy is statutorily regarded as a grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman, sufficient to terminate the pregnancy on the basis of the opinion of two registered medical practitioners.

Allowing the pregnancy to continue would be traumatic for the child as well as her parents. The child's parents also sought for the termination of the pregnancy, citing their child's trauma and possible genetic disorders upon the unborn child by reason of the survivor's close relationship with the alleged perpetrator. In view of the trauma that the minor girl has undergone and taking note of the opinion of the medical board, I am of the view that the writ petition ought to be allowed permitting termination of pregnancy to be performed on the daughter of the petitioner, the bench added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China

India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...

Soccer-'Either you are in, or you are out', FIFA's Infantino warns Super League clubs

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 12 breakaway European Super League clubs on Tuesday that they could not be half in, half out of the established football system and must face up to the reality of their decision.Real Madrid, Barcelon...

Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.The chief ministers wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.Kejriwal has also quarantined hims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021