Left Menu

MEDIA-Twitter sued by James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, over ban - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:09 IST
MEDIA-Twitter sued by James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, over ban - Bloomberg News
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

-- Source link: https://bloom.bg/2QESHBQ

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China

India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...

Soccer-'Either you are in, or you are out', FIFA's Infantino warns Super League clubs

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 12 breakaway European Super League clubs on Tuesday that they could not be half in, half out of the established football system and must face up to the reality of their decision.Real Madrid, Barcelon...

Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.The chief ministers wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.Kejriwal has also quarantined hims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021