MEDIA-Twitter sued by James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, over ban - Bloomberg News

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...
Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...
FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 12 breakaway European Super League clubs on Tuesday that they could not be half in, half out of the established football system and must face up to the reality of their decision.Real Madrid, Barcelon...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.The chief ministers wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.Kejriwal has also quarantined hims...