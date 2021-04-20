Left Menu

2,462 vacant beds available in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that only 2,462 vacant beds are available.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:55 IST
2,462 vacant beds available in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that only 2,462 vacant beds are available. Conerned over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Satyendar Jain said," There are 18,923 beds in Delhi as of now, of which 16,461 beds are occupied and 2,462 beds are vacant".

After an exponential rise of Covid cases over the last few weeks, the Arvind Kejriwal government is looking at steps to increase the number of hospital beds and for that matter has turned Commonwealth Games Village into COVID facility. The Health Minister said that to increase the number of oxygen beds the Delhi government has started its makeshift facility with 600 beds at the Commonwealth Games Village here.

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown - from April 19 10 pm to 5 am next Monday morning - to break the chain of transmission, the health minister informed that the COVID19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will reopen today evening. The COVID-19 positivity rate of the national capital has also jumped to 26.12 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. As per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC displeased over huge wastage of vaccines; says vaccinate whom all you can

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over huge wastage of vaccines and asked the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure there is no wastage.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said according to news re...

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...

MHA asks Union territories to plan augmentation of hospital infrastructure in advance for next 3 weeks: Officials.

MHA asks Union territories to plan augmentation of hospital infrastructure in advance for next 3 weeks Officials....

Around 2,700 beds for COVID patients will be added in Delhi in next few days: Sisodia

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday and assured people that there is no need to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021