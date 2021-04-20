2,700 more beds will be added in next 7 days, says Delhi Deputy CM

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:16 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia . Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that around 2,700 more COVID-19 hospital beds will be added in a week and urged people to not rush to hospitals as soon as they test positive for the virus. "In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here. 2,700 more beds will be arranged in the next few days. Most COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check the app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further," said Delhi Deputy CM.

He further said that on April 3, we had 6,071 beds. Today, we have 19,101 beds. In about two weeks, we have increased beds by more than three times. 19000 beds are presently available in Delhi occupied by patients, out of which 2500 beds are still empty, the number of beds has increased at a very rapid footing by the Delhi government. "In Burari Hospital, we are adding 470 beds. In DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyay) Hospital, we are adding 500 beds. In LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash), we are attaching other facilities, so that more patients can be admitted," he added.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has also installed 125 beds in school and 500 beds in the Commonwealth Center and they have become functional. "On the orders of the Chief Minister, I have been vising the hospital continuously. Under his supervision, we have also taken the decision to use the hospital by increasing to its maximum capacity," he said.

The center of DRDO is formed in collaboration with the central government, 250 beds were filled in on Monday within 4 hours only. We have also increased the number of beds there and about 2700 more beds are to be added up in the DRDO centre. This will be done in 4 to 5 days, he added. "Don't get panicked. Don't run to hospitals as soon as you test positive for corona. Go to a hospital, if your fever is not coming down," he said.

Action will be taken against hospitals which do not give proper information about beds, said Sisodia said, adding that measures have been taken against two hospitals. As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

As per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

