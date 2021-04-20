UGC NET exam postponed due to COVID-19, fresh dates to be announced later

Left Menu

The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," tweeted Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The UGC - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode was scheduled between May 2 to May 17, 2021, throughout the country covering 81 subjects.

The Nation Testing Agency (NTA) in a statement said, "looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination". "The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021)examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before theexamination." read the NTA statement.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Union Education Minister had already announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 10 exams and the postponement of the CBSE class 12 exams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

