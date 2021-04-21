Left Menu

Five month pregnant DSP urges people to follow lockdown guidelines

In a bid to ensure that people follow COVID-19 lockdown measures in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a five month pregnant DSP, Shilpa Sahu came out on road to create awareness among the people to follow guidelines issued by the State government in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:22 IST
Five month pregnant DSP urges people to follow lockdown guidelines
DSP Shilpa Sahu inspecting a man on bike on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Dsp Shilpa Sahu Managing Traffic During Covid Lockdown In Chhattisgarh'S Dantewada. In a bid to ensure that people follow COVID-19 lockdown measures in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a five month pregnant DSP, Shilpa Sahu came out on road to create awareness among the people to follow guidelines issued by the State government in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. With an aim to control the spread, a lockdown has been imposed in Dantewada district. We are on the roads to ensure people follow the protocols," the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said on Tuesday. She further urged people not to come out of their houses and protect themselves from the deadly virus.

"We are outside to ensure the safety of people. We urge them to stay inside and not venture outside without any valid reason. If we are on the streets for the sake of your (people) safety, you should also be at home for your safety," she said. Shilpa Sahu, who is posted in Maoist affected Dantewada of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division was seen asking a man, who was on his bike with family, the reason behind the family venturing outside.

This comes amid the lockdown across the state. There has been a significant increase in fresh COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country. The state reported 13,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,815 discharges, and 165 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. So far, 6,083 people have lost their lives to the disease in the state while the number of active cases currently stands at 1,29,000. The COVID-19 situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus . For the past four days, the country has been reporting over two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tourist spots to be shut, night curfew extended by 1 hour in Andamans

Tourist spots and cinema halls will be shut for one month from April 22 and night curfew will be extended by one hour with immediate effect in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the archipelago is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a notific...

India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

Indias state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGCs Lakwa field in Sivasagar District i...

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a Black teenage girl on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of an attempted stabbing, according to authorities and the youngsters family. The shooting in a neighborhood on the...

Japan weighs state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge -media

Japans government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021