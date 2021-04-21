Left Menu

Amit Shah, Rajnath and other leaders extend Ram Navami greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings to all the citizens.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:51 IST
Amit Shah, Rajnath and other leaders extend Ram Navami greetings
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings to all the citizens. "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on 'Ram Navami'. May the ideal of entire human race Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Keep his grace and blessings on everyone," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Shri Ram Navami and said that Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is a symbol of patience, restraint, valor and upholding of dignity for us. "Hearty greetings to all of you on the occasion of the holy festival of Shri Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is a symbol of patience, restraint, valor and upholding of dignity for us. May the festival of Ram Navami be auspicious for all the countrymen, this is the wish of the Lord," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Lord Ram's teaches us to be optimistic in all circumstances, and to follow our religion. "My heartiest congratulations to all countrymen on the celebration of Sri Ram Navami. His life teaches us to be optimistic in all circumstances and to follow our religion. He will continue to inspire our future generations to live an ideal life," he said.

BJP President JP Nadda also wished Ram Navami to all the citizens. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. I pray to Lord Rama for a happy and healthy life for all. Long live Ram," he said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended Ram Navami wishes and said that we should follow the obligation towards our religion, humanity, nationalism and world religion. "Happy #Ramnavami to all the countrymen. May all our lives be dignified like Lord Purushottam Shri Ram, we should remain in our form and follow the obligation towards our religion, humanity, nationalism and world religion," he said.

It is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tourist spots to be shut, night curfew extended by 1 hour in Andamans

Tourist spots and cinema halls will be shut for one month from April 22 and night curfew will be extended by one hour with immediate effect in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the archipelago is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a notific...

India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

Indias state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGCs Lakwa field in Sivasagar District i...

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a Black teenage girl on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of an attempted stabbing, according to authorities and the youngsters family. The shooting in a neighborhood on the...

Japan weighs state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge -media

Japans government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021