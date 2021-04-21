Left Menu

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:44 IST
Odisha govt cancels class 10 state board exam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the state government on Wednesday cancelled the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha class 10 board examination for the academic year 2020-21. The class 10 board examination was scheduled to be held from May 3, 2021.

Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister School & Mass Education, Odisha said that the government has also cancelled all the examination of Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education scheduled to be held from May 19. The results of the class 10 board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board.

"Any candidate, who will not be satisfied with the marks awarded to him/her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an examination as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the examination," he added. The Director, Secondary Education, Odisha as the President of Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education will also take appropriate steps for awarding alternate mode of marks to the students who are supposed to appear in the Madrasa Board Examination.

Meanwhile, the class 12 board examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is postponed. The examination will be held once the COVID-19 situation improves. Odisha has reported 4,851 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

