PM to release Hindi translation of 'Odisha Itihaas' on Friday

PM to release Hindi translation of 'Odisha Itihaas' on FridayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas', written by Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab, on Friday at the Ambedkar International Center here.
The PMO said in a statement that the book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack, will also be present on the occasion. The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organized by the Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation, it said PTI.
