COVID norms violated at Bengaluru's KR Market on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, people in Bengaluru's KR market were seen flouting COVID-19 norms on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:06 IST
Rush at Bengaluru's KR market on Ram Navami. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Ram Navami, people in Bengaluru's KR market were seen flouting COVID-19 norms on Wednesday. The market was bustling with people, who reached to buy flower garlands.

Many buyers and sellers were seen violating the social distancing norms. In the efforts to contain the transmission of COVID-19 across the state, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew starting today till May 4. The timings for the same are from 9 pm to 6 am.

Karnataka has reported 17,074 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 149 related deaths. (ANI)

