Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Putin's state of nation speech: trade, tax, environment, COVID

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:48 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Putin's state of nation speech: trade, tax, environment, COVID
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlights: EXPORTS

"We need to significantly simplify conditions for non-commodity exporters... We need to remove all excessive currency control restrictions for these exporters." "This procedure should start working this year in July."

TAXATION "It looks like we will see record corporate sector profits this year, despite all the challenges we encountered... Let's see how these profits are spent, and with this in mind, we will take some decisions on the possible fine-tuning of tax legislation at the end of the year."

"Some (companies) withdraw dividends, while others invest in the development of their enterprises and of entire industries. We will encourage those who invest, of course". ENVIRONMENT

"I request that passage is sped up of the law-making business owners financially liable for the clean-up of accumulated (environmental) damage and for reclamation of sites. The approach is simple: if you make a profit at the expense of nature, you clean up after yourself." "We need to introduce a mechanism to extend producers' and importers' responsibility for the utilization of goods and packaging this year."

"In the country's 12 largest industrial centers, atmospheric emissions must be reduced by 20% by 2024, through a comprehensive modernization of industry, of the housing and utilities sector, of transport and energy." "I also propose to expand the system of quotas for harmful emissions, where the issue of air quality is acute, and to establish responsibility for its observance."

"Accumulated greenhouse gas emissions should be lower than in the European Union." COVID-19

"Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunity to be developed in the autumn. A solution to this problem lies in our and your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again address all Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated." SOCIAL PAY-OUTS

"I propose another one-off payment to families with school-age children - namely 10,000 roubles ($129.87) for all school-age children. And what's more, to extend this measure to future first-graders - to children who will only start school this year. The payment will be made in mid-August so that parents will have time to get their children ready for school." "It is always difficult to bring up a child in a single-parent family... From July 1 this year, payouts for children aged from 8 to 16 years old, inclusive, growing up in such families, will be provided. This will be at 5,650 roubles on average across the country."

($1 = 77.0025 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals complexity of microplastic pollution

Microplastics -- small plastic pieces less than 5 millimetres in length -- are ubiquitous in the environment, and they can have significant effects on wildlife. A new study reveals that there are multiple impacts of different microplastics ...

UP: 5 cops injured while trying to stop party hosted by panchayat poll candidate; 10 held

Five police personnel, including an SHO, were injured in an attack by supporters of a panchayat poll candidate when they tried to stop a party which was organised in Mudaliya village in this district to seek the favour of voters, officials ...

odisha govt cancels class 10 state board exam

A day after students staged an agitation in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks residence here, the Odisha government Wednesday announced cancellation of the annual Class 10 board exam given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.Though the ...

TTD declares 'Anjanadri' in Tirumala is Hanuman's birthplace

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, on Wednesday announced that Lord Hanumans birthplace was Anjanadri, a hillock at Japali Theertham located about 5 km from north of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021