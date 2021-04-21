Left Menu

Amit Shah condoles deaths of 22 people in Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident in a Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:01 IST
Amit Shah condoles deaths of 22 people in Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident in a Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday. "I am distressed to hear the news of the accident caused by oxygen leakage in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I pray to God for the well-being of all the other patients," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik Municipal Commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there," he said. Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals complexity of microplastic pollution

Microplastics -- small plastic pieces less than 5 millimetres in length -- are ubiquitous in the environment, and they can have significant effects on wildlife. A new study reveals that there are multiple impacts of different microplastics ...

UP: 5 cops injured while trying to stop party hosted by panchayat poll candidate; 10 held

Five police personnel, including an SHO, were injured in an attack by supporters of a panchayat poll candidate when they tried to stop a party which was organised in Mudaliya village in this district to seek the favour of voters, officials ...

odisha govt cancels class 10 state board exam

A day after students staged an agitation in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks residence here, the Odisha government Wednesday announced cancellation of the annual Class 10 board exam given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.Though the ...

TTD declares 'Anjanadri' in Tirumala is Hanuman's birthplace

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, on Wednesday announced that Lord Hanumans birthplace was Anjanadri, a hillock at Japali Theertham located about 5 km from north of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021