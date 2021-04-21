Maha Health Minister expresses grief over deaths in Nashik oxygen leakage incident, says 'situation under control now'

After 22 patients died on Wednesday following leakage of an oxygen tank at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took stock of the situation and termed it an "unfortunate incident". He informed that the situation is under control now.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik municipal commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now," Tope said while speaking to the reporters here. He further said that out of 22 people who died in the incident, 11 were identified as females.

"I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already reached there," he added. As many as 22 people lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Nashik's Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll has mounted to 60,824. (ANI)

