Left Menu

Sri Lanka asks Chinese ship to leave Hambantota port after radioactive material found on it

Sri Lanka has asked a Chinese ship to leave the southern port of Hambantota after it was found to be carrying radioactive material, officials said on Wednesday.Anil Ranjith, the top official of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Authority SLAEA, said that the ship was on its way to China from the port of Rotterdam when it developed technical difficulties and entered the Hambantota Port.The SLAEA said the vessel had failed to disclose its radioactive cargo when it docked in at the port.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:28 IST
Sri Lanka asks Chinese ship to leave Hambantota port after radioactive material found on it

Sri Lanka has asked a Chinese ship to leave the southern port of Hambantota after it was found to be carrying radioactive material, officials said on Wednesday.

Anil Ranjith, the top official of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Authority (SLAEA), said that the ship was on its way to China from the port of Rotterdam when it developed technical difficulties and entered the Hambantota Port.

The SLAEA said the vessel had failed to disclose its radioactive cargo when it docked in at the port. The ship was managed by the China Merchants Port Holding Company.

The main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said in parliament that the Sri Lanka Navy, who is in charge of the Hambantota port security, had not been allowed to carry out inspections on the vessel. “The local agent of the vessel had not informed the presence of dangerous cargo on board cargo when they sought permission from the Harbour Master to enter the port.” Ranjith said it was a commercial vessel, which carried radioactive material – the particular material served as fuel for nuclear power plants. PTI Corr NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Israel picks Amazon's AWS, Google for flagship cloud project

Israels government chose Amazon Web Services AWS and Google for a more than 1 billion project to provide cloud services for the countrys public sector and military. Amazon and Google beat out Microsoft, Oracle and IBM in the tender for the ...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions.One of the w...

Lightning kills teenager

Udhagamandalam, Apr 21 PTI A 15-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a lightning struck her.Her sister, who got burnt, has been hospitalised, the police said.The two girls were plucking tea leaves in an estate at Pandalur in Nilgiris distr...

India ranks 87th in global energy transition index

India has been ranked at the 87th position among 115 countries in the Energy Transition Index ETI that tracks nations on the current performance of their energy systems across various aspects, according to a report.The report from the World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021