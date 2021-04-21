Left Menu

Remdesivir is not 'Ramban', decreases viral load in those who need it: Dr Naresh Trehan

Amid the reports of shortage medical oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir in different parts of country, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta, on Wednesday said that Remdesivir is not 'Ramban' in treatment of COVID-19 and it only decreases viral load in people who need it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:26 IST
Dr Naresh Trehan, Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Randeep Guleria (clockwise from top). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the reports of shortage medical oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir in different parts of country, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta, on Wednesday said that Remdesivir is not 'Ramban' in treatment of COVID-19 and it only decreases viral load in people who need it. He also urged people not to use oxygen as a "security blanket" if they do not need it.

Speaking on issues related to COVID-19 through video conferencing, Dr Trehan said that less percentage of COVID-19 patients require hospitalization. "The hospital beds should be utilised judiciously and with responsibility. This responsibility rests on all of us," he said. He said Remdesivir is to be given only after doctors look at test results, symptoms and comorbidities of a patient. "Remdesivir is not a 'Ramban', it only decreases viral load in people who need it," he said.

Referring to reports of shortage of medical oxygen, Dr Trehan cautioned against its wastage. "Today we have enough oxygen if we try to use it judiciously. I want to tell the public that if you do not need oxygen then do not use it as a security blanket. Wastage of oxygen will only lead to depriving someone who needs it," he said.

Dr Devi Shetty, chairman of Narayana Health said if there are symptoms like body ache, cold or indigestion, people should get tested for COVID-19. "If you have any symptoms like body ache, cold, cough, indigestion or vomiting, I have one important message - get yourself tested for COVID-19. It is the most important thing. First, you see a doctor, get opinion. Do not panic. COVID is very common and it can be solved," he said.

Dr Shetty also said that people who are COVID-19 positive should monitor their oxygen levels. "There is a possibility that you may be asymptomatic. Then doctors will tell you to stay at home, isolate yourself, wear a mask and check your oxygen saturation every six hours. Oximeters are available in the market and they are very reliable," he said.

"If your oxygen saturation is above 94 per cent then there is no problem. But if it is falling after exercise, then, you need to call a doctor. It is important you get the right treatment at the right time," he added. India reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and over 2,023 deaths on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

