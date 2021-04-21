Left Menu

PM Modi to participate in Leaders’ Summit on Climate on 22-23 April

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:50 IST
PM Modi to participate in Leaders’ Summit on Climate on 22-23 April
The Summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the Leaders' Summit on Climate at the invitation of the President of the U.S.A. Joseph R. Biden, being held virtually on 22-23 April 2021. Prime Minister will make his remarks in the Leaders' Session 1 on 22 April 2021 from 5.30 to 7.30 pm IST on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030".

Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the Summit. They will represent countries that are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others. The Leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

The Leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

The Summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021.

All sessions will be live-streamed and open to the media and public.

(With Inputs from PIB)

