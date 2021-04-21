Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:37 IST
2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Coimbatore, Apr 19 (PTI): Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its two retail outlets here.

The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more retail outlets in the city this financial year, a press release said.

IndianOil is building a city gate station (CGS) near here and steel pipeline network is being developed in various parts of the district to bring piped gas connectivity to industries, commercial and domestic customers, the release said.

At present, IndianOil is fulfilling CNG requirements of Coimbatore by bringing gas by light commercial vehicles and connectivity through natural gas pipeline is expected by June this year.

Indian Oil has been authorised by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for developing the city gas distribution (CGD) network in Coimbatore and Salem.

For this, IndianOil would be providing over 12 lakh piped natural gas connections (PNG) to domestic households, 431 CNG stations for vehicle refilling in the two districts over a period of eight years, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

