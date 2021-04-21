Left Menu

EU publishes rulebook to classify 'green' investments

The European Commission on Wednesday published its long-awaited system to classify green investments in sectors from industry to transport, but delayed vexed decisions on whether to label nuclear energy and power plants fuelled by natural gas as green.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:28 IST
EU publishes rulebook to classify 'green' investments
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Commission on Wednesday published its long-awaited system to classify green investments in sectors from industry to transport, but delayed vexed decisions on whether to label nuclear energy and power plants fuelled by natural gas as green. The EU's "sustainable finance taxonomy" is a complex list of economic activities and the rules they must meet to be deemed green. Starting next year, it will decide which activities can be labelled as a sustainable investment in the EU.

By making green investments more visible to investors, Brussels hopes to help steer huge sums of private capital into activities that support EU climate goals. They also aim to stamp out "greenwashing", whereby organisations overstate their environmental credentials. "Too much money is going into the wrong areas, areas which are damaging the climate. We can harness that money," EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness told Reuters.

"We talk a lot about sustainability and how to achieve targets. In a very granular way we now have, by sector, how that is to be done," she said. The Commission published climate-related criteria for "green" investments ranging from building renovations to the manufacture of cement, steel and batteries, reflecting draft plans previously reported by Reuters.

The Commission said it will address natural gas in a second set of criteria due later this year. Nuclear power is also being reviewed separately. The rules on those issues have faced months of fierce lobbying from governments and industry. The EU's expert advisers and typically wealthier western and Nordic EU states say it is not credible to label gas, a fossil fuel, as green. Central and eastern states say it should be promoted to help them quit higher polluting coal.

Some EU advisers and green groups said the sections on forestry and bioenergy were unacceptably lax. The rules will apply unless blocked by a majority of EU countries or by the European Parliament - considered unlikely.

To earn a sustainable label, an activity must make substantial contribution to one of six environmental aims and not impede the other five. The rules published on Wednesday cover two of those six aims - fighting climate change and adapting to its impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

World is still waiting for U.S. climate target on eve of Biden summit

The White House is still putting the finishing touches on its plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, ahead of a summit this week with world leaders including Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping.President Joe Bidens admi...

Business briefs 4

Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV Cube, a streaming media player featuring far-field voice control.Priced at Rs 12,999, this signature Fire TV device combines the capabilities of Amazons best-selling line of Fire TV streaming media playe...

Finance Minister urges industry to wait and watch to assess situation amid COVID-19

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, here today urged the industry to wait and watch for the next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister also assure...

CBI arrests former GST official in assets case

Hyderabad, Apr 21 PTIThe Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Hyderabad, in an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case after he did not cooperate during the prob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021