FACTBOX-Facts about Indonesia's missing submarine, the Nanggala-402

An Indonesian submarine, the KRI Nanggala-402, failed to make contact after a training exercise on Wednesday, prompting the Indonesian Navy to launch a search for the 44-year-old vessel. Carrying 53 people, the submarine had been conducting a torpedo drill in the waters of North Bali, military authorities told Reuters, and had been due to report the results of the exercise.

The following are some facts about the submarine: * The KRI Nanggala-402 was built in Germany in 1977, according to Indonesia's Defense Ministry, and joined Indonesia's fleet in 1981.

* It underwent a two-year total repair in South Korea that concluded in 2012, according to state news agency Antara. In that process the submarine's structure, navigation, and underwater weapon and sonar systems were strengthened, it reported at the time. * The submarine has a deadweight of 1,395 tonnes, a cruising speed of 21.5 knots, and can carry 34 sailors, according to its basic specification, Antara said.

* It is among the five submarines that Indonesia has commissioned. * It was built to sustain pressure to about a maximum of 250 metres (820 ft) depth, a military official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)