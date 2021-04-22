Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 03:11 IST
Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

The main differences between Washington and Tehran are over what sanctions the United States would need to remove and what steps Iran would need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear program, the U.S. official told reporters in a conference call. He added that talks were likely to be a multi-round process.

