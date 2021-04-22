Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official

Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 03:11 IST
Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
The main differences between Washington and Tehran are over what sanctions the United States would need to remove and what steps Iran would need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear program, the U.S. official told reporters in a conference call. He added that talks were likely to be a multi-round process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Vienna
- State Department
- Tehran
- Washington
- Iran
ALSO READ
U.S. briefed on nuclear working group meetings with Iran in Vienna
All JCPOA members supported US return to deal at Vienna meeting: German Foreign Ministry
UK variant of COVID-19 is now most common strain in United States - CDC
Saudi columnists urge firm Western stand on Iran in Vienna talks
Blinken and French, German counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine -State Department