Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens, United Nations says

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 08:35 IST
Food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar in the wake of a military coup and deepening financial crisis, with millions more expected to go hungry in coming months, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected as job losses mount especially in manufacturing, construction and services, an analysis by the World Food Program (WFP) shows.

"More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food," country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement.

