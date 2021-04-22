Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences on the "tragic and untimely demise" of the older son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences on the "tragic and untimely demise" of the older son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury. "Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of Ashish Yechury. "Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," tweeted Kerala CM.

The older son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury - Ashish Yechury passed away earlier today due to COVID-19. "It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.

This comes amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that is being witnessed across the country. Nearly 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

