Five dead as train rams into vehicles in UP's Shahjahanpur

Five people killed after a train collided with a bike and truck that were crossing the railway track in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

ANI | Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five people killed after a train collided with a bike and truck that were crossing the railway track in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 5 am today when Lucknow bound Chandigarh Express collided with a truck and a bike at a crossing between the Bilpur-Miranpur Katra section in the district.

Five persons died on the spot while one injured was admitted to the hospital where the treatment of the victim is underway. Out of five, four people were travelling in the truck while the rest one was riding the bike. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased.

According to District Magistrate Shahjahanpur, Indra Vikram Singh: "The track has been cleared by railway teams and the route of the trains have been diverted." Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

