Left Menu

Ad giant WPP pledges net zero emissions by 2025

"So we have the opportunity to make a real difference." WPP, which produces advertising, designs strategies on where to place it, and produces PR and data analysis, said the pandemic had accelerated innovation in virtual production technology and reduced the need for staff to gather at carbon-intensive location shoots. The firm, which competes with Omnicom, IPG, and France's Publicis, said it would work with its media partners to develop an industry-wide standard for measuring the carbon that is emitted through the placement of advertising.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:35 IST
Ad giant WPP pledges net zero emissions by 2025
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

WPP said on Thursday it planned to make the world's largest advertising company reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2025 by incorporating many of the virtual production solutions it has developed during the pandemic. Announcing on Earth Day what it said was the industry's most ambitious climate target, the British company said it would also work with media partners in television and online to ensure its supply chain is a net-zero producer by 2030.

The owner of the GroupM, Ogilvy, and Hill+Knowlton agencies joins a long line of multinational companies and governments that have set out targets to cut carbon emissions by switching to renewable energy sources, reducing travel, and reviewing operations. It said it had an independently assessed annual carbon footprint of 5.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"WPP is the world's largest buyer of advertising space, managing more than $60 billion in media spend on behalf of our clients, and the world's largest producer of advertising content," Chief Executive Mark Read said. "So we have the opportunity to make a real difference." WPP, which produces advertising, designs strategies on where to place it, and produces PR and data analysis, said the pandemic had accelerated innovation in virtual production technology and reduced the need for staff to gather at carbon-intensive location shoots.

The firm, which competes with Omnicom, IPG, and France's Publicis, said it would work with its media partners to develop an industry-wide standard for measuring the carbon that is emitted through the placement of advertising. "(Its media buying arm) GroupM is consolidating its existing carbon calculators to allow a single view of emissions across channels in key markets, and make them available to clients at scale," it said.

The group added that it expected carbon data to increasingly become part of the information that is requested when ad firms pitch to run ad campaigns for brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Japan PM Suga Says To Expand Renewable Energy While Maintaining Nuclear Power Target To Achieve Japan's 46% Emission-Reduction Goal

JAPAN PM SUGA SAYS TO EXPAND RENEWABLE ENERGY WHILE MAINTAINING NUCLEAR POWER TARGET TO ACHIEVE JAPANS 46 EMISSION-REDUCTION GOAL PM SUGA SAYS 46 TARGET IS BASED ON ACCUMULATED FIGURES BY ENTIRE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING INDUSTRY MINISTRY AND E...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks eye new high on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...

Indian footprint expands in UK despite Covid crisis, finds new ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’

The number of Indian companies operating in the UK and their job creation levels have registered growth despite the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the India Meets Britain Tracker concludes in a report release...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5s filming started but could be continue for long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021