Registration for Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

In view of evolving COVID-19 situation, registration for Amarnath Yatra is being temporarily suspended, said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of evolving COVID-19 situation, registration for Amarnath Yatra is being temporarily suspended, said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Thursday. The board further said that the situation is being constantly monitored and it will be reopened once the situation is improved.

Online registrations for this year's Amarnath Yatra commenced on April 15. This year's 56 day-yatra will commence simultaneously on both routes from June 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, August 22.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board had earlier informed that the intending yatri shall have to visit the official website for registration. The yatri will then be guided for the steps to be followed. "They will have to fill up his details in the online application form and attach his photograph and the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC)," said the CEO.

He said that for ensuring against fraudulent health certificates, only such certificates which are issued by doctors/medical institutes authorized by the concerned state government/UT administrations shall be accepted for the online registration. The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year's yatra.

For Yatra 2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The CEO informed that the yatris shall be able to download the yatra permits after their applications have been duly processed. The yatris will have to carry their original Photo ID and CHC with them during the yatra.

Kumar further stressed that for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those yatris who are in possession of a yatra permit which is valid for a specified date and route will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari. The yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, they shall be required to produce the Compulsory Health Certificate,(CHC) in the prescribed format issued by an authorized doctor, before they are allowed to travel by helicopter.

