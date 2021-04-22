Left Menu

BP, Infosys collaborate to drive integrated energy offering to reduce emissions

Through this strategic collaboration bp and Infosys can combine our capabilities to manage energy for Infosys in India, and in time take this offer to other campuses, industrial parks and cities, to help the world decarbonise faster, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:01 IST
BP, Infosys collaborate to drive integrated energy offering to reduce emissions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global energy giant BP and IT leader Infosys on Thursday announced signing of a pact to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customer's energy assets and services. ''Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using bp's energy and mobility expertise and Infosys' digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI based digital platform,'' the two said in a statement. BP's integrated energy offer draws on technologies and businesses in solar and wind together with gas for power, fuels, electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and advanced mobility solutions. The integrated Energy-as-a-Service solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimise supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure. Following a pilot at Infosys' Pune campus, the companies intend to extend the offer to other Infosys campuses and explore opportunities to manage energy and reduce emissions at industrial and business parks as well as cities. Infosys achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 -- 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. BP has an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Together both companies see potential in applying digital services to integrated energy solutions and help decarbonise corporations and cities. Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys, said, ''Digitization will act as a driver for decarbonization and building work and living spaces of the future. With the present advancement in technology, we can create solutions that provide positive impulses, transparency, control, and enhanced decision-making.'' ''bp -- our strategic partner for the last 16 years -- shares our ambitions for a net zero carbon future and this partnership gives us a perfect opportunity to co-innovate and co-create the Integrated Energy and mobility offering leveraging Infosys digital prowess and bp's expertise in sustainable energy solutions,'' he said. Sashi Mukundan, president, BP India, said, ''Integrated energy and mobility solutions have huge potential to enable clean cities powered by low carbon energy, and digital platforms are a vital component.'' ''We are excited to work with Infosys to explore how digitally enabled integrated energy can deliver reliable, efficient and low carbon energy for Infosys campuses. ''Through this strategic collaboration bp and Infosys can combine our capabilities to manage energy for Infosys in India, and in time take this offer to other campuses, industrial parks and cities, to help the world decarbonise faster,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Sweden registers 7,736 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on ThursdaySweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health agency...

ECB leaves interest rates, pandemic stimulus unchanged

The European Central Bank left its key stimulus programs unchanged with almost 900 billion euros of support still in the pipeline as the economy lags the U.S. and China in a drawn-out struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.The central bank for...

Humanity is battling a global pandemic and this event is timely reminder that grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared: PM Modi.

Humanity is battling a global pandemic and this event is timely reminder that grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared PM Modi....

Tunisia runs out of intensive care beds as variant spreads

Tunisian hospitals have run out of intensive care beds amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a member of the independent scientific committee that advises the government said on Thursday.Amenallah Messadi told Reuters the health system had been p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021