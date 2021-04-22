272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 cr under CRIF approved for Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari
In a series of tweets, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed about 272 new approved projects of the Indian government for the state of Maharashtra, under the hashtag "#PragatiKaHighway."ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:31 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that 272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 crore have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for Maharashtra during 2020-21.
"272 projects worth 2040.80 Cr have been approved under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the state of Maharashtra during 2020-21," he tweeted.
The minister also said that improvements of a section of SH 66 Kaotha Dedgaon Telkudgaon to MDR 132 Road (MDR 182) in Ahmednagar district has been approved with a budget Rs 4.52 crore. (ANI)
