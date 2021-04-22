272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 cr under CRIF approved for Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that 272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 crore have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for Maharashtra during 2020-21.

"272 projects worth 2040.80 Cr have been approved under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the state of Maharashtra during 2020-21," he tweeted.

The minister also said that improvements of a section of SH 66 Kaotha Dedgaon Telkudgaon to MDR 132 Road (MDR 182) in Ahmednagar district has been approved with a budget Rs 4.52 crore. (ANI)

